Russians Hit Fire And Rescue Unit In Kherson

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers continue to shell Kherson and its suburbs. This time, the enemy targeted a fire and rescue unit. Private cars and the wall of the building were hit by shrapnel," the post read.

None of the rescuers was hurt. The personnel stayed in a bomb shelter.

The State Emergency Service said that despite the danger, rescue workers risk their own lives every day, eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling, saving lives and citizens' property.

Credit: State Emergency Service