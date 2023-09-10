Qatari Amir, Libyan Official Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani met with head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdulhamid Al-Dabaiba to discuss bilateral relations and developments in Libya.
The Qatari Amiri Diwan stated in a statement that Sheikh Tamim received Al-Dabaiba at Lusail Palace on the occasion of his visit.
Al-Dabaiba expressed gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Tamim for "Qatar's continusupport for the state and people of Libya."
On his part, the Amir of Qatar affirmed Doha's firm stance towards supporting the unity and stability of Libya, and achieving the aspirations of its people for stability and development.
The Qatari Amir reaffirmed Qatar's full support for the Libyan political process, relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's sovereignty. (end)
