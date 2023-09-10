Giga Pay (Gpay), A Blockchain Peer-To-Peer Payment Gateway, To List On Bitmart Exchange







What is GIGA PAY (GPAY)?

GIGA PAY (GPAY) is a decentralized, blockchain-based peer-to-peer payment gateway designed to simplify transactions between users without the need for a centralized third party. Following the foundational principles of Bitcoin, GIGA PAY operates on a trustless and decentralized framework. All aspects of transactions are conducted and secured by the network's participants.

The platform supports an array of crypto assets, each having a unique encrypted identity to maintain user anonymity. Additionally, GIGA PAY provides the flexibility to instantly convert digital assets to fiat currencies like USD and Euros upon transaction completion.

Why GIGA PAY (GPAY)?

One of the key advantages of using GIGA PAY is its potential for significant global adoption due to its low fees and decentralized nature. The platform offers a host of benefits to individuals, businesses, and merchants, including high-speed transactions, robust security, and ease of use. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, GIGA PAY also supports borderless and contactless payments, permitting transactions through Vand MasterCard.

Additional perks include cash back rewards for payments made through the GIGA PAY wallet. The platform also provides exclusive discounts due to partnerships with varimerchants globally, creating a win-win scenario by eliminating credit card fees.

About GIGA PAY (GPAY)

Total Supply: 21,000,000,000,000 GPAY

Token Type: BEP20

GIGA PAY goes beyond being just a payment processor; it aims to revolutionize the way digital assets are used, bought, and sold. Available as a free app for both desktop and mobile, GIGA PAY combines speed and security in a fully custodial crypto wallet. Users have full control over their assets, which can be accessed globally without dependency on traditional banking systems.

Among its notable features are its deflationary nature, which automatically burns a portion of each transaction to make the token more scarce over time, thereby increasing its value. In addition, the platform upholds the privacy of its users by not requiring any personal identification and offers the potential to earn interest on stored assets.

To learn more about GIGA PAY (GPAY), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter and join their Telegram .

