Dubai: Emirates Flight To Singapore Diverted Due To 'Severe Inclement Weather'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An Emirates flight from Dubai to Singapore was diverted to Malaysia due to "severe inclement weather", an airline spokesperson has confirmed.
Emirates flight EK354 encountered foul weather conditions over east Asia on September 6, forcing it to make the unscheduled stop at Kuala Lumpur.
The flight departed Kuala Lumpur at 7pm (local time) on the same day for Singapore.
Local media reported that the passengers were not required to deplane as the aircraft waited in the Malaysian capital.
"We have been working hard to get our passengers to their final destination as soon as possible. Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused, but the safety of our passengers is paramount," the Emirates spokesperson added.
