Sharjah Ruler Signs Mou Between University Of Kalba, Monash University

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of University of Kalba (UOK) , signed on Saturday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between UOK and Australia's Monash University.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Monash University by Professor Susan Albert, Vice Chancellor of Monash University.

The Sharjah ruler emphasised the value of academic and scientific collaboration with renowned institutions from around the world as this cooperation assists raising the standards of colleges and universities in the emirate of Sharjah and provides a variety of new specializations.

He praised the successful and ongoing collaboration between UOK and Monash University, which resulted in the creation of numerjoint scientific programmes and raised the bar for science through its advanced knowledge exchange and curricula. He also noted that the MoU with the University of Kalba will be a significant improvement for the university in terms of its specialisation in sports sciences.

According to the terms of the MoU, collaboration would be expanded between Kalba and Monash universities in the area of bachelor's degree programmes in physical education and sports sciences, in line with the Monash University curriculum. The agreement further stipulated that future collaboration in the sectors of science, education, and pedagogy would continue under variprogrammes and at variacademic levels to offer further services in these specialist sectors and to collaborate with them in the scientific research fields.

For her part, the Vice Chancellor of Monash University extended her thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for the continued cooperation with Monash University, which ties academic cooperation between it and the universities of Sharjah, which has been ongoing since 2004.

Professor Susan Albert lauded the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah to spread knowledge, culture, and heritage through the founding of universities and the provision of programmes, curricula, and academic bodies, in addition to scientific cooperation and exchange with foreign scientific institutions. She discussed the significance of the sports sciences program that the University of Kalba will present as it is the first of its kind in the emirate of Sharjah, which permits work on a variety of topics of shared interest, including scientific researches in the areas of health, physical education, and other topics.

According to Professor Susan Albert, the programme offers a number of specialisations, including sports health, sports sciences, and physical education. She emphasised that the agreement between the two universities will help produce graduates who have strong sportsmanship and who specialize in inspiring the next generation to participate in a variety of sports.

The Ruler of Sharjah and the audience watched a visual presentation on Monash University and the majors it includes, and part of the variactivities and events for students.

At the end of the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah presented the University Of Kalba commemorative shield to Professor Susan Albert, and received a souvenir from Monash University.

The signing ceremony of the MoU was attended by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Government Relations; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, members of the Board of Trustees of University of Kalba, and representatives of Monash University in Australia.