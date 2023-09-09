Redress Design Award 2023 Winners Announced, Ushering New Era For Sustainable Fashion



The competitors: The Redress Design Award 2023 was open to applications from emerging designers and students with less than four years' professional experience globally. Finalists here .

The winners:



First Prize winner: Nils Hauser, Germany



Runner-Up Prize winner: Ruwanthi Gajadeera, Sri Lanka



Hong Kong Best Prize winner: Mandy Fong, Hong Kong

People's Choice winner: Pavneet Kaur, India

The prize details are here .

The full panel of international judges is here .

The Redress Design Award 2023 partners and sponsors include Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor; VF Corporation, TAL Apparel, Delta Global, and UPS. *CENTRESTAGE is sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.







All Redress Alumni can be seen here .

The Redress Design Award Alumni Showcase : Redress is presenting a showcase of six Alumni brands at CENTRESTAGE Booth 3D-B06 in Hong Kong from 69 September 2023. 2023 Alumni Prize winner: Eric Wong wins the opportunity to create an upcycled showpiece using Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong's used airbag waste fabric, which will be exhibited as part of the brand's BAM Festival in Hong Kong in October 2023.



The online, open-access Redress Academy platform is here .

The Redress Pathway to Circularity online courses are here .

Further supporting statistics are here . The 2023 Finalists participated in educational activities including: a factory visit, masterclasses and group challenges at a TAL Apparel factory in Vietnam; a packaging-solutions workshop with Delta Global; and a post-consumer textile waste design challenge.

About Redress

Redress (



) is a Hong Kong-headquartered, Asia-focused environmental NGO with a mission to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry by educating and empowering designers and consumers so as to reduce clothing's negative environmental impacts.

The Redress Design Award (



) is the world's largest sustainable fashion design competition that educates and empowers emerging fashion designers about circular design techniques to reduce fashion's negative environmental impacts. Organised by Hong Kong-headquartered, Asia-focused environmental NGO Redress annually since 2011, the competition now has over 150 global fashion university partners and attracts designer applicants from over 50 countries and regions to win prizes that connect them with global-leading fashion businesses to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry.

About Create Hong Kong (



) Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK has been sponsoring the Redress Design Award (formerly the EcoChic Design Award) since 2011 to promote Hong Kong's fashion design.

About VF Corporation (



) Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.



