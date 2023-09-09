Win Source Announces New Strategic Partnership With Supplyframe

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WIN SOURCE, established in 1999, has emerged as Asia's first overseas B2B e-commerce platform specializing in electronic components. The company, listed among the Top 50 Electronics Distributors in the world by Supply Chain Connect in 2023, is renowned for its commitment to reducing production costs for varicustomer groups, including EMS, OEM, and ODM. With an extensive inventory surpassing a million components and a robust procurement network, WIN SOURCE enables manufacturers to fulfill all their product requirements efficiently, significantly enhancing procurement efficiency. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and a vast inventory, WIN SOURCE delivers exceptional value to businesses worldwide.



About Supplyframe

Supplyframe, headquartered in Pasadena, California, has redefined supply chain management with its comprehensive ecosystem of targeted marketing solutions, engineering resources, and supply chain tools. Specializing in Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) solutions for the global electronic components industry, Supplyframe's platform interprets billions of signals related to intent, demand, supply, and risk, offering valuable insights throughout the product life cycle. Through its collaborative approach and innovative technology, Supplyframe ensures its clients are always at the forefront of industry trends and developments, empowering businesses to navigate the complex electronics value chain with ease.



