State Emergency Service Clarifies: 60 Injured In Kryvyi Rih As Result Of Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, the number of people injured in the morning attack by Russian troops reached 60.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Kryvyi Rih. Updated information as of 15 hours. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and 60 people were injured," the statement reads.
Earlier it was reported that one person was killed and 59 people were injured as a result of the shelling. The State Emergency Service has completed the rubble removal.
The city's utilities continue to remove the rubble.
As reported, in the morning on September 8, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Initially, there was information about one dead and nine injured.
The missile hit the police administrative building. A police officer was killed, and three others were rescued from the rubble in sericondition.
