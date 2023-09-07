Asia Cup 2023: Super 4 Tickets Now Available For Purchase

The Super 4 round will feature the top four teams from the group stage: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The matches will be played from September 10 to 13, 2023.

Tickets for the Super 4 round can be purchased online at pcb.bookme.pk . Prices start at Rs. 500 for general admission tickets.

To purchase tickets for the 2023 Asia Cup Super 4 round, visit pcb.bookme.pk today.