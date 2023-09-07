Asia Cup 2023: Super 4 Tickets Now Available For Purchase

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Colombo, Sept 7 (newsin.asia) – Tickets for the Super 4 round of the 2023 Asia Cup cricket tournament are now available for purchase. The tournament will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the Super 4 matches taking place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The Super 4 round will feature the top four teams from the group stage: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The matches will be played from September 10 to 13, 2023.
Tickets for the Super 4 round can be purchased online at pcb.bookme.pk . Prices start at Rs. 500 for general admission tickets.
To purchase tickets for the 2023 Asia Cup Super 4 round, visit pcb.bookme.pk today.
