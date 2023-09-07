China Using Industrial Robots At 12X Us Rate

The most commonly used method for benchmarking robot adoption rates is to calculate the number of industrial robots as a share of manufacturing workers. But it is important to consider that there is a stronger economic case for adopting robots in higher-wage economies than there is in lower-wage economies.

So, the more germane question is: Where do nations stand in robot adoption when we take wage levels into account?

In 2021, China had installed 18% more robots per manufacturing worker than the United States. And when controlling for the fact that Chinese manufacturing wages were significantly lower thanwages, China had 12 times the rate of robot use in manufacturing than the United States.

The reason for this was not market forces, but government policy. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has made manufacturing robot adoption a top priority, backing it up with genersubsidies.

To the extentpolicymakers talk about robots, it is usually to criticize them for taking jobs;tax policy does nothing to support robot adoption by firms; and proactive policies to help manufacturing automate, including with robots, are only minimally funded.

The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) reports data on robot use in manufacturing by varinations. The latest data are from 2021. Korea was the world's largest adopter of industrial robots, with 1,000 robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers, while Singapore was second with 670, followed by Japan and Germany with close to 400.