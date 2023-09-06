Defense Forces Entrenching Themselves In Achieved Positions South Of Bakhmut - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening updat e posted on Facebook on Wednesday, September 6, Ukrinform reports.

“The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. There were 26 combat engagements,” the General Staff said.

In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation - they eliminate the enemy and gradually liberate the captured territories.

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 12 strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as the positions of their anti-aircraft missile systems.

For their part, missile forces and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit one enemy ammunition depot, three artillery units, two command posts, an anti-aircraft missile system, and two personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters.

Throughout the day, the Russian army launched 10 missile attacks and 54 airstrikes, as well as 31 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russian troops used aircraft to attack the area of Hraniv, Kharkiv region. They also used artillery and mortars to shell more than 25 settlements, including Hremiach of Chernihiv region, Velyka Pysarivka, Pokrovka, Ponomarenky and Chernatske of Sumy region, Veterynarne, Hatyshche and Varvarivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders launched an airstrike in the district of Synkivka, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalne of Kharkiv region. Kolodiazne, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region came under enemy mortar and artillery fire.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks on Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks on Orikhovo-Vasylivka of Donetsk region. As a result of the assault, the Ukrainian forces achieved partial success south of Bakhmut and are pushing the enemy back and entrenching themselves in the achieved lines.

Russian aircraft struck Khromove and Pivnichne in Donetsk region. The invaders shelled more than 15 settlements in the Bakhmut direction with artillery and mortars, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in the area of Avdiivka. More than 15 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Nevelske, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, were hit by enemy mortars and artillery. The invaders launched an airstrike near Avdiivka.

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Maryinka area of Donetsk region. The invaders launched airstrikes in the area of Krasnohorivka. The enemy attacked Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk region with artillery and mortars.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the Russians used aircraft to attack the area of Urozhaine, artillery and mortar strikes were launched on more than 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nava, Blahodatne and Urozhaine of Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Russian aircraft struck the districts of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region. The invaders shelled more than 10 settlements with artillery and mortars, including Olhivske, Levadne, Huliaipole and Chervone of Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Russian army attacked Olhivka using aircraft. Kherson and Antonivka of Kherson region were subjected to enemy mortar and artillery shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, in the early hours of September 6, the enemy attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles, as well as attack drones. Ukraine's air defenses destroyed 23 out of 33 targets.