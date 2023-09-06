77% Of Us Youth Unqualified For Military Service

In March 2023, American Military News reported that a 2020 Pentagon study revealed that 77% of young Americans do not qualify for military service without a waiver due to drug abuse mental or physical problems, or being overweight.

The most prevalent disqualification rates were being overweight (11%), drug and alcohol abuse (8%) and medical/physical health (7%), with the most significant increases in disqualification estimates observed between 2013 and 2020 were for mental health and overweight conditions.

American Military News mentions that theDepartment of Defense (DOD) has acknowledged the challenges of recruiting new military members, citing factors such as youth being more disconnected and disinterested compared to previgenerations.

The report says that the declining veteran population and a shrinking military footprint have contributed to a market unfamiliar with military service, leading to an overreliance on military stereotypes.

It also says that Pentagon leaders have expressed concerns about the recruiting mission, predicting they will collectively miss it despite accessing more than 170,000 qualified young men and women in the fiscal year ending on September 30.

Ben Kensling notes in a July 2023 article for the Wall Street Journal that theArmy expects this year to end up 15,000 recruits short of its 65,000 target, theNavy ending up 10,000 short of 38,000 recruits, and theAir Force ending 3,000 short of 27,000 recruits.

While Kensling notes that theMarine Corps met its target last year of sending 33,000 recruits to boot camp, service leaders have described recruitment as challenging. He also says that Pentagon data shows only 9% of people aged between 16-21 would consider military service, down from 13% before the Covid-19 pandemic.

America is finding it hard to find physically fit recruits. Image: The Patriot Depot / Facebook