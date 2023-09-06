Azerbaijan, Georgia Intensify Defense Cooperation

The agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia "On cooperation in the field of defense" was admitted for discussion at the meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on defense, security, and anti-corruption.

The agreement was signed on April 24, 2023, in Baku and consists of a preamble and 13 articles.

The purpose of the agreement is to promote and strengthen cooperation between the parties in the field of defense, as well as to ensure practical activities for the implementation of military cooperation programs adopted by the parties.

In accordance with Article 2 of the agreement, cooperation is envisaged in 14 areas (military training, trainings, and exercises; defense and security policy; peacekeeping and humanitarian operations; cooperation within the framework of the NATO Partnership for Peace program; arms control and disarmament; military legislation; logistics; civil-military cooperation; cyber security in the field of defense; military cartography; military medical services; social, sports, and cultural events; humanitarian demining; and other areas of mutual interest).

In accordance with Article 3 of the agreement, cooperation between the parties is ensured through official visits and working meetings, bilateral negotiations, consultations, exchange of experience, participation in trainings and educational events, exchange of information of mutual interest, participation in conferences, seminars, cultural and sporting events, and other forms of joint work.

The Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Georgia act as authorized bodies for the implementation of the agreement.

In addition, the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information between the parties for the implementation of this agreement is carried out in accordance with the agreement "On mutual protection of confidential information between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia" dated October 26, 2011.

Moreover, the agreement contains information on financial issues, disciplinary procedures, losses, the procedure for temporary termination of the agreement, and obligations arising from other international treaties.

Furthermore, any disagreements that may arise during the interpretation or application of this agreement, in accordance with Article 1T of the agreement, are resolved by the parties through diplomatic channels through negotiations and (or) consultations and are not subject to application for resolution either to national or international courts or to a third party.

The agreement shall enter into force on the first day of the following month from the date of receipt through diplomatic channels of the last written notification in which the parties notify each other of the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for its entry into force.

The agreement is concluded for an indefinite period.

Each party may terminate the agreement at any time by sending written notification to the other through diplomatic channels. After six months from the date of receipt of the notification, the agreement is considered invalid.