Azerbaijan, Georgia Intensify Defense Cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan and Georgia strengthen defense cooperation, Trend reports.
The agreement between the Government of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia "On cooperation in the
field of defense" was admitted for discussion at the meeting of the
Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on defense, security,
and anti-corruption.
The agreement was signed on April 24, 2023, in Baku
and consists of a preamble and 13 articles.
The purpose of the agreement is to promote and
strengthen cooperation between the parties in the field of defense,
as well as to ensure practical activities for the implementation of
military cooperation programs adopted by the parties.
In accordance with Article 2 of the agreement,
cooperation is envisaged in 14 areas (military training, trainings,
and exercises; defense and security policy; peacekeeping and
humanitarian operations; cooperation within the framework of the
NATO Partnership for Peace program; arms control and disarmament;
military legislation; logistics; civil-military cooperation; cyber
security in the field of defense; military cartography; military
medical services; social, sports, and cultural events; humanitarian
demining; and other areas of mutual interest).
In accordance with Article 3 of the agreement,
cooperation between the parties is ensured through official visits
and working meetings, bilateral negotiations, consultations,
exchange of experience, participation in trainings and educational
events, exchange of information of mutual interest, participation
in conferences, seminars, cultural and sporting events, and other
forms of joint work.
The Ministries of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Republic of Georgia act as authorized bodies for
the implementation of the agreement.
In addition, the exchange and mutual protection of
confidential information between the parties for the implementation
of this agreement is carried out in accordance with the agreement
"On mutual protection of confidential information between the
Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of
Georgia" dated October 26, 2011.
Moreover, the agreement contains information on
financial issues, disciplinary procedures, losses, the procedure
for temporary termination of the agreement, and obligations arising
from other international treaties.
Furthermore, any disagreements that may arise during
the interpretation or application of this agreement, in accordance
with Article 1T of the agreement, are resolved by the parties
through diplomatic channels through negotiations and (or)
consultations and are not subject to application for resolution
either to national or international courts or to a third party.
The agreement shall enter into force on the first day
of the following month from the date of receipt through diplomatic
channels of the last written notification in which the parties
notify each other of the implementation of domestic procedures
necessary for its entry into force.
The agreement is concluded for an indefinite
period.
Each party may terminate the agreement at any time by
sending written notification to the other through diplomatic
channels. After six months from the date of receipt of the
notification, the agreement is considered invalid.