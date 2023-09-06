Sean Al Brings The Laughs, Rise Of Elves Brings The Magic, In Epic Collaboration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sean Al, the popular Filipino content creator known for his humorand catchy meme songs, has announced a new collaboration with Rise of Elves, the highly anticipated blockchain game.
Rise of Elves is a fantasy role-playing game that is being developed by Mooneen Technology LTD.. The game is set in a world of elves, heroes, and other mythical creatures. Players will be able to explore the world, battle monsters, and collect NFTs.
Sean Al is a talented musician and content creator with a large following on social media. He has over 1.1 million followers on Facebook and 19.9 million views on his videos. His music is known for its humor and catchy melodies, and he has a knack for transforming viral memes into popular songs.
The collaboration between Sean Al and Rise of Elves is a major coup for the game. Sean Al's NFT and Hero is sure to add a lot of excitement and fun to the game, and his presence as a playable character will be a big draw for fans.
The collaboration is also a sign of the growing popularity of blockchain games. As more and more people become interested in these games, we can expect to see more collaborations between popular musicians and game developers.
Pre-sale for Sean Al's NFT
Disclaimer:
This presale process involves two key stages. In the first stage, The release of the mentioned influencer NFT, followed by the release of the influencer's in-game hero in the second stage.
1. Currently the goal is to sell 5,000 NFTs in the first stage of the presale, where a sale of NFTs valued at 500 ROE must be achieved, before officially launching the influencer's NFT. The presale price for each NFT is set at 10 ROE. Once the first stage is completed, the NFTs can be claimed within 30 days on this page.
2. After successfully selling NFTs worth 500 ROE, the project will officially commence and move into the second stage of the presale. In this stage, the target is to achieve a sale of 5,000 ROE before officially launching the influencer's in-game hero. After the sales target is met, the hero will be available after 60 days.
3. The duration for the first stage of the presale is set at 120 days. If the sales target of 500 ROE is not met in the first stage, the team will extend the presale period by an additional 30 days. If the sales target is not reached even after this extension, the team will cancel the project and refunds can be claimed within this page.
4. If you have any questions or need to consult, please join our official Discord group.
The pre-sale for the NFT collection will start on September 01, 2023. To participate in the pre-sale, users will need to have a Rise of Elves wallet. The wallet can be created for free on the Rise of Elves website.
Pre-sale starts now:
For more information about the NFT collection, please visit the Rise of Elves website.
For more updates::
