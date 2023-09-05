Here's What You Can Expect From Singapore

Singapore, Singapore Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

Chaos, destruction, and dystopia are not typically thoughts you expect to entertain when going through the aisles of a technology event for business. A Singapore-grown cyber security and risk management start-up Responsible Cyber seems hell-bent (pardon the language; seems apt given the context) on getting visitors to take off their rose-tinted glasses and see risk aversion, an oversubscribed maladaptive coping strategy, for what it is.

Set within a post-apocalyptic-themed booth, Responsible Cyber is staging a compelling narrative on why having a robust and resilient architecture for managing third parties is essential to ensuring the integrity and immutability of the data an organization protects.

Indeed, the strategy that Responsible Cyber is adopting signals a clear delineation from the traditional approach of making visitors feel safe.

“Anyone who's been in cyber security for any amount of time will know that the job involves getting down into the trenches, diving deep into the technical details, investigating security incidents, analysing vulnerabilities. It's not pretty,” remarks Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Mikko Laaksonen.

“If anything, it's like entering a battleground, and practical knowledge and skills are essential. Our booth will hopefully encapsulate that rhetoric.”

As a teaser, visitors can look forward to:

a certifiably Gram-worthy Installation



a Towering Display visible from across the room

Enjoy special Occasion Savings with every purchase of an Autographed Copy of“Building a Cyber Resilient Business”

Meet and Greet with World Economic Forum's Expert on Cyber Security, Dr Magda Chelly

Safepicking demo and sharing, followed by first-hand experience Carefully Curated Gift Bags (first-come-first-serve basis) worth their weight in gold in the next pandemic

Ad-hoc Demos of our revolutionary ecosystem risk management platform IMMUNE X-TPRM

When asked why the push for something so massively different from the norm, Co-Founder and Managing Director Dr Magda Chelly says“We are a start-up; we are known for thinking out of the box, and that's what I want people to know about Responsible Cyber and our solutions – if our customers need a specific solution for managing their ecosystem risks, they can come toand we will deliver.”

Tech Week Singapore is renowned for connecting cybersecurity professionals and business leaders with the industry's brightest minds and most innovative solutions. Its 2022 edition saw an impressive turnout of 22,885 attendees ranging from C-Suites to start-ups, solidifying its staas Asia's most important technology event for business.

In a massive push for brand awareness, the start-up will have a whopping 36 square metre booth by the entrance of Cyber Security World Asia, and a digital presence on the Tech Week Singapore app across five shows: Cloud Expo Asia, Cyber Security World Asia, Data Centre World Asia, Big Data & AI World Asia and eCommerce Expo Asia.

Amid this buzz, Responsible Cyber will also shine the spotlight on its flagship product, IMMUNE X-TPRM, as a beacon of hope identifying and neutralising unknown and foreign elements – a metaphor for the SaaS platform's advanced capabilities in facilitating the timely detection and mitigation of potential threats and risks.

Are you keen on ecosystem risk management? We would love to share how our customers approached this journey and why they adopted IMMUNE X-TPRM.

Are you keen on ecosystem risk management? We would love to share how our customers approached this journey and why they adopted IMMUNE X-TPRM.