E-Con Systems Unveils 'Advanced Multi-Camera Solutions' For Qualcomm Robotics Kit

September 5, 2023 by David Edwards

e-con Systems , a designer and manufacturer of OEM cameras, has launched an“advanced and extensive multi-camera solution which it says will“fully unlock” the power of the Qualcomm RB5 Robotics Development Kit 's potential.

This solution allows connecting up to six cameras (MIPI or GMSL2 or a combination of both) simultaneously.

econ Systems' cutting-edge camera solution, along with Qualcomm's high compute power of 15 TOPS, low power consumption, and thermal dissipation, is the perfect choice for applications such as drones, delivery robots, and autonomshopping systems.

“Qualcomm QRB5165 processor with an impressive 15 TOPS of compute power and low power consumption has opened new horizons for robotics applications.

Gomathi Sankar, business unit head – industrial at e-con Systems, says:“These applications demand advanced camera solutions to leverage the full potential of this RB5 Robotics kit.

“Recognizing this need, e-con Systems has taken the initiative to develop an innovative solution that bridges the gap and empowers the RB5 kit with robust multi-camera capabilities.

“Leveraging the partnership with Qualcomm, we're confident in providing camera solutions with wide compatibility and flexibility to match our customers' diverse needs.”

The features of the system include: