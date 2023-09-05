Stage Set For A Disagreeable Asean Summit In Jakarta

In the background, the US, China and Russia are all pressing for influence vis-a-vis their superpower rivals. Foreign ministers met before the leaders' meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

This year's summit convenes just days after China released a controversial new ten-dash line map that not only encompasses much of the South China Sea and Taiwan, but also disputed land territories with India and Russia.

ASEAN members Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines all quickly issued diplomatic protests against China's ever-expanding claims, which they and others argue are out of step with international law as defined by UNCLOS.

Under growing pressure to stand up to the Asian powerhouse, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr reassured his people that he“will respond” to Beijing's new map but did not provide“operational details” during his engagements with ASEAN leaders this week.

The Philippines and Vietnam are both pressing hard for the conclusion of negotiations with China over a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, which have dragged on for decades as the push and pull of territorial disputes has intensified.

The South China Sea is not the only issue on the boil in Jarkara before leaders' meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Malaysia, another ASEAN founding member, called on the regional body to adopt “strong measures” to address the festering conflict in Myanmar, which has exposed deep divisions in the region and threatens spillover effects.

Similar to Western powers, Malaysia and Indonesia have sought more decisive action, including the potential expulsion of the Myanmar junta from ASEAN, even as other member states such as Thailand have maintained cordial ties with the isolated military regime.

Myanmar's anti-junta protesters haven't always favored the bloc's response to the coup. Photo: Twitter

The upshot of ASEAN's fragmentation is the emergence of what some are referring to as

“à la carte diplomacy”, with regional states pushing often contradictory positions outside of the ASEAN framework in tandem with major powers.

That likely explains why Indonesia made economics a central agenda of this year's ASEAN meetings.