Zurich Airport Celebrates 75 Years

+ Zurich Airport turns 75

During the official ceremony on Friday evening Interior Minister Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and Zurich politician Carmen Walker Späh congratulated Zurich Airport on its anniversary. They emphasised its importance for Switzerland in the past, the present and in the future.

The organisers announced on Sunday evening that the visitors were then let off the festival grounds in staggered groups to prevent the terminal and the train platforms from overflowing. The situation on the festival grounds eased after about 90 minutes. The airport festival was able to end as planned.