Israel's Ethiopian Community Clash With Police In Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM, Aug 31 (NNN-MA'AN) – Violent clashes erupted in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, between the Ethiopian community and police yesterday, resulting in at least eight injuries.
Video footage circulating on social media showed hundreds of protesters marching along the Ayalon Highway, Israel's main highway, and temporarily blocking it.
The police released a video showing protesters hurling Molotov cocktails and stones at the police, adding in its statement that, at least six police officers were injured.
State-owned Kan TV news reported that, at least two protesters were injured.
The demonstration was held against law enforcement's handling of a probe into a deadly hit-and-run in May, in which a four-year-old boy of the Ethiopian community was killed.– NNN-MA'AN
