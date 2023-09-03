Israel's Ethiopian Community Clash With Police In Tel Aviv

Video footage circulating on social media showed hundreds of protesters marching along the Ayalon Highway, Israel's main highway, and temporarily blocking it.

The police released a video showing protesters hurling Molotov cocktails and stones at the police, adding in its statement that, at least six police officers were injured.

State-owned Kan TV news reported that, at least two protesters were injured.

The demonstration was held against law enforcement's handling of a probe into a deadly hit-and-run in May, in which a four-year-old boy of the Ethiopian community was killed.– NNN-MA'AN

