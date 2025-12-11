Security Guarantees, PURL Program, Frozen Russian Assets: Zelensky Addresses Coalition Of The Willing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the presidential website, Ukrinform reports.

"About an hour ago, we had a conversation with the U.S. team about possible security guarantees for Ukraine. We're working on a framework document. It must be strong enough to truly work. We believe this document should be approved by the U.S. Congress – this would mean real, solid – legally binding – security guarantees for our country. And they must actually be implemented," Zelensky said.

He stressed that "a working model of security guarantees is impossible – and we underlined it –

impossible without Europe and all members of our Coalition of the Willing – from Canada to Japan to Australia and New Zealand." Zelensky thanked everyone and noted that every contribution matters.

"I believe most of you already know what is needed, and how this can work. Now we need to coordinate everything so that the Americans are fully onboard in every process," Zelensky said.

He recalled that he had spoken with the U.S. team on December 10 about an economic agreement - what U.S. involvement could look like in Ukraine's recovery and post-war development. Yesterday, Ukraine also handed the U.S. team an updated version of the framework document the Ukrainian side has been working on. It contains 20 key points that could form the basis for everything. Zelensky said he expects feedback from the United States.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of cooperation within the PURL program.

"It's very important – and I thank Mark Rutte and every leader who keeps emphasizing this – that you personally, along with your defense ministers and military leadership, continue working together through the PURL program. This program needs to be actively filled with content and concrete actions. And thank you to everyone who is helping us keep the frontline stable, strengthen our air defense, and maintain our overall resilience – especially now, as Russian strikes on our energy infrastructure continue each day," he said.

Zelensky also urged everyone to move forward as quickly as possible on the issue of using frozen Russian assets. He expressed gratitude for the leadership of the European Union - Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, and all those involved. "This is truly necessary. And it will make a significant contribution to our security – our shared security," he added.

"And one more point. We are ready to work with President Trump in any format. And if President Trump is speaking more about elections in Ukraine, I want to say this very openly – we can try to hold elections. Ukraine is not hiding from democracy. But to make elections possible, there must be a security component. And America can help with this the most. If there is a need for elections now, there must be a ceasefire – at least during the election process and during voting. This is something that must be discussed. Honestly, we think here in Ukraine that America should speak to the Russian side about this. Let's see what's next," Zelensky said.

He asked members of the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine in this and other important matters.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine