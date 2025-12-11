Four Family Members Die From Heater Gas Leak In Zarqa's Hashimiyah Area

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra)-- The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that four members of a single family died on Thursday evening after suffering severe breathing difficulties caused by a gas leak from a heater in the Hashimiyah area of Zarqa Governorate.Ambulance teams from the Zarqa Civil Defense Directorate transported the bodies to Zarqa Government Hospital.The PSD reiterated the importance of the safe and proper use of heating devices, urging the public to regularly inspect gas hoses connecting the cylinder to the heater, replace the sealing gasket with every cylinder change, ensure adequate ventilation inside homes, and avoid leaving heaters on while sleeping. The directorate urged all residents to follow these guidelines and not take them lightly.