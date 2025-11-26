Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan, Russia Sign Series Of Bilateral Agreements

2025-11-26 06:07:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 26. After concluding high-level talks in Bishkek, Presidents Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia signed a series of agreements aimed at strengthening strategic, economic, and social cooperation during the latter's visit to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's office.

The documents include a joint statement on deepening the alliance and strategic partnership, an amendment to the 2017 treaty on military-technical cooperation, and agreements on public health, the legal status of migration and internal affairs offices, and the construction of a campus for the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.

In addition, memoranda were signed on cooperation in cardiology and strategic economic planning, alongside an agreement of intent between Russian Post and Kyrgyz Post to enhance postal cooperation. The agreements mark a broadening of bilateral ties across defense, education, health, and economic sectors, reflecting both countries' commitment to further integration.

