Any Peace Agreement Must Not Contain Seeds Of Future Conflicts Von Der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"Touched base with partners from the Coalition of the Willing during a very intense week of peace talks," von der Leyen wrote.

She stressed that "despite the pressure, we remain absolutely firm in our goal: achieving a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine."

According to her, sustainable peace means that "any peace agreement must not contain the seeds of future conflict and destabilize the broader European security architecture."

Von der Leyen added that the parties also discussed the need for robust and credible security guarantees for Kyiv.

"I updated leaders on our work to secure financing for Ukraine for 2026-2027. Our proposals are on the table, and the sense of urgency is clear to everyone," she said.

She added that "the coming week will be decisive" in this context.

As reported, next week, on December 18, an EU leaders' summit will take place in Brussels. European Council President Antonio Costa expects leaders to approve the financing framework for Ukraine for 2026-2027. The European Commission continues to insist that a reparations loan format for Ukraine is the most optimal option.

At the same time, the Belgian government – in whose territory the Euroclear depository holds the lion's share of frozen Russian assets planned for use as loan collateral – is demanding clear guarantees from the EU regarding shared responsibility for potential financial, economic, and political risks associated with using such assets.

Ahead of the summit, intense discussions on finding a compromise are ongoing and will continue tomorrow at the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

