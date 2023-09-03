First Week Of New Academic Year Records 80% Attendance

Doha, Qatar: The first week of 2023-2024 academic year witnessed high attendance rates exceeding 80% at varieducational levels in public schools.

The attendance rate of students in kindergarten on the first day exceeded 68% of students registered in kindergarten.

The first week also witnessed a number of inspection visits made by senior ministry officials to check the progress of work and ensure the availability of all logistical and technical needs and to ensure a successful educational start for students, academic and administrative staff.

The visits were made by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed Al Qaqaa Al Ruwaili and Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs Omar Abdulaziz Al Naama.

The Undersecretary praised the readiness of public and private schools, and their tireless efforts to provide a suitable educational environment for our students from the first day of school, and to overcome all difficulties that they may face during their studies.

During her visits to government schools, Maha Al Ruwaili was also briefed on the academic preparations in the schools, and praised the early preparations made by the schools in the week preceding the students' attendance, ensuring the availability of textbooks for students from the first day of study.

She also lauded the schools for following instructions and directives of the Ministry that aim to ensure the provision of quality education for all students.