Stocks In Play

9/1/2023 - 9:51 AM EST - High Tide Inc. : Announced that in order to replace its previat-the-market equity offering program that ended on May 22, it has established an at-the-market equity offering program that allows the Company to issue up to CAD$30 million (or the equivalent in U.S. dollars) of common shares from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. High Tide Inc. shares V.HITI are trading up $0.03 at $1.97.

