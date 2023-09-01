United Paper Successfully Starts Up New, Energy Efficient Andritz Occ Line In Thailand

United Paper Public Company Limited has successfully started up an OCC (Old Corrugated Containers) line supplied by ANDRITZ at its mill in Prachinburi, Thailand.

This is the second OCC line from ANDRITZ in operation at this mill.

The new line – complete from pulping to the storage tower – has a capacity of 550 bdmt/d and processes a mixture of AOCC and LOCC for the production of high-quality linerboard grades.

The LC pulping system, with FibreSolve FSR pulper and innovative Detrasher, ensures superior slushing of the raw material at minimum fiber loss, as well as highly efficient separation and removal of rejects. In combination with PrimeScreen X screen baskets, energy savings of up to 25% compared to conventional systems are achieved.

Mr. Wachara Chinsettawong, Managing Director, United Paper, says:“Together with the ANDRITZ fiber experts, execution of the entire project was smooth, fast and of highly professional. The two lines from ANDRITZ are equipped with separate drum and LC pulpers, which givesmore flexibility in the use of raw materials. We can't wait to expand our business with our new premium grades.”

Thailand-based United Paper Public Company Limited was founded in 1994 and is an important producer of varikraft paper grades for liner board and corrugated medium.

