Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hosting Malaysian Food Festival

Guests can embark on a gastronomic adventure that will transport food lover's taste buds to the vibrant and diverse culinary landscape of Malaysia, said Robin J Edwards, General Manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka at the inauguration ceremony held at the hotel's signature restaurant Café Bazar on August 31.

"We are thrilled to bring the flavours of Malaysia to Dhaka with our 'RMalaysia' Food Festival. Through this culinary journey, we aim to introduce our guests to the rich and diverse heritage of Malaysian cuisine. We invite everyone to joinin this gastronomic celebration and savor the extraordinary flavors that Malaysia has to offer."

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Foreign Affairs State Minister Md Shahriar Alam, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim and other dignitaries.

In his inaugural address, Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, said,“Food brings people together. Malaysia is a friendly neighbour of ours and I wish this festival a huge success in deepening our relations with them through the exchange of culture and food."

"With this unique festival, Bangladeshi foodies will be able to enjoy a change in their tastebuds while they indulge in deliciMalaysian food,” he further mentioned.



The festival showcases the relations between the two friendly nations, said Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Bangladesh, in her speech.

“Malaysia and Bangladesh have always been supporting each other in multi aspects. Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's commendable initiative to launch this festival on the Independence Day of Malaysia (August 31) shows how strong our relations are."

"Through the exchange of food and culture, Malaysians in Bangladesh and the local guests can enjoy the opportunity to indulge in authentic Malaysian cuisine,” she added.







Live station preparing deliciMalaysian delicacies-Photo: Monitor

Till September 6, the hotel's culinary team, in collaboration with guest chefs, are curating an exquisite menu that captures the essence of Malaysian cuisine.

The RMalaysia Food Festival features traditional delights such as Nasi Lemak, Rendang, Char Kway Teow, Satay, and Roti Canai.

Guests can also experience the harmoniblend of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and indigeninfluences that make Malaysian cuisine so unique.

They can also witness the culinary magic unfold as talented chefs showcase their skills at live cooking stations. Guests can interact with the chefs, learn about the ingredients, and gain insights into the preparation techniques.

Guests can indulge their sweet teeth with an assortment of mouthwatering Malaysian desserts, including Cendol, Kuih, and Bubur Cha Cha.

The festival does not only tantalise guests' taste buds but also immerses them in the cultural ambiance of Malaysia. The décor, music, and overall atmosphere is aimed at evoking the spirit of the country, creating a truly authentic experience.

