Latest Developments Reinforce Caspian Region's Centrality To Global Affairs - CPC

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The latest geopolitical developments have reinforced the Caspian region's centrality to global affairs, said Efgan Nifti, President of the Caspian Policy Center (CPC).

Addressing the opening of the CPC 10th anniversary Trans-Caspian Forum in Washington, DC, Nifti pointed out that the Caspian region has moved firmly to the center of global affairs.

Turning to recent developments, Nifti highlighted the initialing of the text of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington, accelerating development of the Middle Corridor, the enduring ramifications of Russia's war in Ukraine, growing competition over critical minerals, and most recently, renewed tensions involving Iran.

“All of these developments have reinforced the Caspian region's centrality to global affairs and the urgency of the conversations we are here to have today,” he noted.

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