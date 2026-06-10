403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dell Technologies Unveils Alienware 15 For A Broader Gaming Audience
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – June 2026 – Dell Technologies introduces the Alienware 15, a gaming laptop that opens the door for more gamers to experience Alienware's performance, quality, and design. This launch follows Dell's commitment made at CES 2026 to expand the Alienware portfolio and reach a wider gaming audience. In April, Dell set this in motion with the launch of the Alienware 27 240Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2726DM), its most attainable QD-OLED monitor yet.
The gaming market has never been bigger, nor has the technology behind it. Dell aims to deliver that technology to a wider range of gamers. The Alienware 15 ensures smooth, consistent gameplay after hours in even the most demanding titles thanks to system-level engineering, with its thermals, power, materials, tuning, and software all working together in harmony. Packaged in a durable design, Alienware 15 delivers the core gaming features that matter most:
The gaming market has never been bigger, nor has the technology behind it. Dell aims to deliver that technology to a wider range of gamers. The Alienware 15 ensures smooth, consistent gameplay after hours in even the most demanding titles thanks to system-level engineering, with its thermals, power, materials, tuning, and software all working together in harmony. Packaged in a durable design, Alienware 15 delivers the core gaming features that matter most:
-
Gaming-first performance in two silicon flavors: AMD RyzenTM 7 260 and RyzenTM 5 220 or Intel® CoreTM 7 (Series 2) 240H and CoreTM 5 (Series 2) 210H CPUs.
Wide array of graphics options: NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060, RTX 5050 and RTX 4050 graphics[i] with support for NVIDIA DLSS.
Built to game and beyond: Up to 110W of TPP[ii] to run any titles or tasks seamlessly.
Fluid visuals: 15.3-inch, 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) panel and 165Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth gameplay.
Advanced thermals: Cryo-tech cooling solution maintains system stability even during the most demanding sessions via 2 fans, 3 copper heat pipes, and a single rear exhaust that expels hot air from critical components.
Precision cooled: Cryo-Chamber[iii] structure is designed for greater air intake, strategically focusing airflow to the core components where it matters most.
Adaptable by design: Stealth mode hotkey (F7) swaps Performance to Quiet mode, delivering a discreet, low-noise experience for quieter settings with one click.
Fully equipped: HD webcam with dual-array mic, 2Wx2 speakers, large fingerprint-resistant touchpad, backlit keyboard with full numpad.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment