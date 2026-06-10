Jaipur Cracker Factory Fire: Two Cops Suspended, Five Warehouses Sealed

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) A day after eight people, including a child, were killed in a devastating fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Jaipur's Khoh Nagorian area, two personnel from Khoh Nagorian police station, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amar Singh and Head Constable Pappu Ram, were suspended on Wednesday.

Since Tuesday night, police teams have been conducting raids across Khoh Nagorian and adjoining localities.

During the operation, large quantities of illegally stored gunpowder were recovered from three separate factories and warehouses.

Authorities have so far sealed five factories and warehouses linked to the illegal manufacture and storage of firecrackers.

Raids were also carried out at several houses in Ayesha Colony, where firecrackers were allegedly being produced.

However, no arrests had been made till Wednesday afternoon.

The tragedy has triggered allegations of administrative lapses and police inaction, prompting a wider crackdown on illegal firecracker manufacturing units operating in the area.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. on Tuesday where an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit was allegedly operating.

The property belongs to Yakub, son of Nazir Khan and a resident of Rakshya Ki Dhani in Khoh Nagorian area.

Police said both the house owner Yakub and the alleged factory operator, Firoz, a resident of Delhi, have been absconding since the incident.

The blaze claimed eight lives, including a child and two brothers, making it one of the deadliest industrial accidents in Jaipur in recent years.

During raids in Javed Vihar, police sealed three warehouses located at a single premises.

Investigators recovered two machines allegedly used for manufacturing firecrackers.

Officials said the warehouses were being used both for production and storage of explosive materials.

Apart from the warehouse where the fatal incident occurred in Ayesha Colony, authorities sealed three warehouses in Javed Vihar linked to the accused.

The facilities are reportedly owned by Yakub and his nephew Qayyum, both of whom have been named as main accused in the case.

With the latest action, the total number of sealed factories and warehouses has risen to five.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the factory was producing "cold fire" crackers, commonly used at weddings and celebrations.

Officials found that the house had been divided into two sections by a wall, allegedly to facilitate manufacturing activities while concealing the operation from public view.

As investigations continue, authorities are examining how such a large-scale illegal firecracker unit managed to operate in a densely populated residential area despite repeated concerns over safety and regulatory compliance.