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Wizz Air Profits Collapse 99% as Middle East Disruptions
(MENAFN) Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has reported a dramatic 99.4% drop in net profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, as operational disruptions across the Middle East and ongoing technical challenges significantly impacted performance.
Despite the sharp fall in profitability, the airline recorded an 8% increase in total revenue, reaching €5.69 billion ($6.5 billion), supported by higher passenger volumes and expanded capacity.
Passenger numbers hit a record 69.7 million, representing a 10% year-on-year increase, while total seat capacity rose by 10.5%. However, operating profit declined by 16.6% to €139.7 million ($161.1 million), compared with €167.5 million in the previous year. Net profit fell to just €1.3 million ($1.45 million).
The airline attributed weaker performance to a series of one-off disruptions, including the cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv and other destinations in the Middle East during peak travel periods in 2025, as well as additional route suspensions affecting the Middle East and Cyprus in March 2026.
Wizz Air also cited geopolitical instability linked to the Iran conflict in March 2026, estimating a potential €50 million impact on earnings. However, the company said much of this was offset through pre-arranged fuel hedging strategies.
Operational indicators showed slight weakening, with the load factor declining by 0.5 percentage points to 90.7%, which the airline linked to the aftermath of regional conflict. Ancillary revenues were also affected, particularly following the closure of its Abu Dhabi base in September 2025 and reduced activity on longer-haul Middle East routes, which typically generate higher per-passenger revenue.
Total operating costs rose by 8.9% to €5.55 billion, while fuel expenses decreased by 1.9% to €1.76 billion, reflecting mixed cost pressures across the period.
The company also highlighted ongoing inspections of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, noting a reduction in grounded aircraft from 42 at the end of the previous fiscal year to 30 by March 31, and further down to 24 by early June.
Looking ahead, Wizz Air declined to issue formal guidance for the 2027 fiscal year, citing limited visibility due to geopolitical uncertainty, including the Iran conflict and developments around the Strait of Hormuz. However, it projected capacity growth of 15% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and 20% in the second quarter.
Despite the sharp fall in profitability, the airline recorded an 8% increase in total revenue, reaching €5.69 billion ($6.5 billion), supported by higher passenger volumes and expanded capacity.
Passenger numbers hit a record 69.7 million, representing a 10% year-on-year increase, while total seat capacity rose by 10.5%. However, operating profit declined by 16.6% to €139.7 million ($161.1 million), compared with €167.5 million in the previous year. Net profit fell to just €1.3 million ($1.45 million).
The airline attributed weaker performance to a series of one-off disruptions, including the cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv and other destinations in the Middle East during peak travel periods in 2025, as well as additional route suspensions affecting the Middle East and Cyprus in March 2026.
Wizz Air also cited geopolitical instability linked to the Iran conflict in March 2026, estimating a potential €50 million impact on earnings. However, the company said much of this was offset through pre-arranged fuel hedging strategies.
Operational indicators showed slight weakening, with the load factor declining by 0.5 percentage points to 90.7%, which the airline linked to the aftermath of regional conflict. Ancillary revenues were also affected, particularly following the closure of its Abu Dhabi base in September 2025 and reduced activity on longer-haul Middle East routes, which typically generate higher per-passenger revenue.
Total operating costs rose by 8.9% to €5.55 billion, while fuel expenses decreased by 1.9% to €1.76 billion, reflecting mixed cost pressures across the period.
The company also highlighted ongoing inspections of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, noting a reduction in grounded aircraft from 42 at the end of the previous fiscal year to 30 by March 31, and further down to 24 by early June.
Looking ahead, Wizz Air declined to issue formal guidance for the 2027 fiscal year, citing limited visibility due to geopolitical uncertainty, including the Iran conflict and developments around the Strait of Hormuz. However, it projected capacity growth of 15% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and 20% in the second quarter.
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