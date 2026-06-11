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Operating Room At Lviv Veterans Hospital Reopens After Major Renovation

Operating Room At Lviv Veterans Hospital Reopens After Major Renovation


2026-06-11 08:04:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Lviv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Following a major renovation, a state-of-the-art surgical unit has opened here, featuring 13 fully renovated operating rooms, pre- and post-operative recovery rooms, as well as facilities for medical staff,” the statement reads.

It is noted that as part of the project, a modern ventilation system was installed, a medical gas system was set up, and state-of-the-art medical equipment was installed. According to the project and cost estimate documentation, the total cost of the project exceeds UAH 199 million, the majority of which comes from the regional budget.

Read also: Suspected hideout discovered during renovation of Shukhevych Museum

Hospital officials emphasize that they plan to continue developing the facility, upgrading equipment, and improving working conditions for medical staff.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine needs approximately UAH 8 billion to renovate rehabilitation hospitals.

Photo: Lviv Regional Military Administration

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