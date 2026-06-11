Kharge Names AICC Observers For Punjab After High-Level Party Meet

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior party leaders Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav as All India Congress Committee (AICC) Observers to assess the current political scenario in Punjab.

According to a press release signed by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed the following AICC Observers to assess and submit a report on the current political scenario in Punjab, with immediate effect."

Earlier on Thursday, Kharge chaired a meeting of all party General Secretaries, incharges & Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents to discuss current political developments. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal participated in the meeting. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge, Harish Choudhary, Telangana Congress president Bomma Maheshkumar Goud and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also attended the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, KC Venugopal announced the meeting on X, stating, "An urgent meeting of AICC General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents will be held tomorrow, June 11, 2026, at Indira Bhavan, New Delhi, to discuss current political developments." This followed the INDIA bloc meeting chaired by the Congress president on Monday.

INDIA bloc outlines future strategy

Addressing a press conference, Kharge earlier said that the INDIA bloc parties will meet every two months to enhance coordination on national issues and for greater synergy between partners of the opposition grouping to take on the BJP-led government. Kharge said 25 parties attended the meeting.

"It was agreed that all parties of the INDIA alliance would meet every two months. The next meeting will be held in Hyderabad in August," the Congress chief said.

Kharge said the INDIA bloc parties have decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), "vote loot and electoral malpractices".

"It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing elections. The letter is to be delivered to the Chief Justice of India very soon. It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)