Night Traffic On Kashmir Highway To Be Restricted For Repairs

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Night traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) will remain suspended on select dates from June 12 to facilitate repair and resurfacing works in Ramban district ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official order, traffic movement between Nashri and Navyug Tunnel will be completely suspended from 10 pm to 5 am during the intervening nights of June 12-13, June 14-15 and June 16-17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ramban district administration has granted permission for the repair works, which are being carried out to improve road conditions before the Amarnath pilgrimage beginning July 3.

In view of the scheduled closure, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed from Udhampur towards Ramban, Banihal and Srinagar after 5 pm on the affected dates. Similarly, no vehicle will be permitted to travel from Qazigund towards Banihal, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu after 8 pm.

Officials said the restrictions have been imposed to ensure the safety of commuters during the execution of bituminous relaying works being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Read Also Traffic Restored on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Jammu-Srinagar Highway Remains Closed as Ramban Debris Clearance Continues

Transporters carrying fresh perishables and livestock have been advised to plan their movement accordingly to avoid inconvenience have also urged commuters to check the latest traffic advisory before undertaking journeys on the highway on June 13, 15 and 17.

ADVERTISEMENT