Kazakhstan, France Develop Master Plan For Conservation Of Lake Balkhash

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and France are jointly developing a Master Plan for the conservation of Lake Balkhash.

This is stated by the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.

An open meeting of the working group on the development of the Master Plan for preserving the ecosystem of Lake Balkhash was held in Astana. The project is being implemented within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, the French Development Agency (AFD), and the French Geological and Mining Research Bureau (BRGM).

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Information and Analytical Center for Water Resources, as well as French project partners and others.

“Experts from France presented interim results of research in key areas of the project. Participants of the meeting were briefed on the results of work in agriculture, hydrology, assessment of glacier runoff contribution, hydrogeology, water use, and modeling of water resource distribution,” the ministry said.

Particular attention was paid to sustainable water resource management in the Lake Balkhash basin under climate change conditions.

--