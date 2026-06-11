Aim Is To Make J & K A Cradle Of Hockey Talent: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir aims to emerge as a cradle of world-class hockey talent, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday while attending the closing ceremony of the ALFA Hockey Inter-School Tournament-2026 at the Synthetic Hockey Astro Turf, Polo Ground, Srinagar.

Addressing participants and officials, Sinha said the administration is focused on expanding hockey infrastructure and creating a talent pipeline that supports players from the school level to the national stage.

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“It is our aim to see more schools and more young players take up hockey in the coming years and establish Jammu Kashmir as a cradle for world-class hockey talent,” he said.

The tournament brought together students from 32 schools across various districts, including Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam and Shopian.

The Lieutenant Governor said investments in sports infrastructure, grassroots competitions and community engagement have helped boost the popularity of hockey across the Union Territory. He said synthetic hockey turfs at Srinagar, Pulwama and Poonch have opened new opportunities for aspiring players from both urban and remote areas.

He also said modern synthetic hockey turfs are being constructed at Bandhu Rakh and K.K. Hakku Stadium in Jammu, which will further strengthen training facilities, coaching programmes and talent identification efforts.

Congratulating the winners and participants, Sinha said the tournament offered young athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills and realise their sporting potential.

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He appreciated the efforts of the J&K Sports Council, Badal Hockey Club and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir for organising the event and promoting the sport among youth.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting young talent, the Lieutenant Governor said efforts are being made to provide opportunities and resources that enable youth to contribute to the country's development.

Among those present were Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, officials of Badal Hockey Club, coaches, students and teachers.

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