Balqa Applied University, KOICA Deepen Partnership In Technical Education And Skills Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, June 11 (Petra) -- Balqa Applied University and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have moved to strengthen cooperation in technical education and vocational training, with discussions focusing on expanding joint programs, enhancing faculty capabilities and developing skills aligned with labor market demands.

The discussions took place during a meeting between University President Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni and KOICA Jordan Office Director Kim Soo Young, who reviewed progress on existing projects and explored new areas of collaboration in technical and applied education.

Al-Ajlouni said the partnership with KOICA represents a successful model of international cooperation that supports the modernization of technical and vocational education and contributes to preparing a highly skilled workforce.

He emphasized the university's commitment to expanding cooperation in areas that enhance academic and technical programs, improve faculty competencies and equip students with practical skills needed in local, regional and international labor markets.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of projects supported by KOICA across the university's colleges, while also examining opportunities for specialized training programs in South Korea aimed at strengthening the capabilities of academic staff and promoting knowledge transfer in advanced technical fields.

A key focus of the discussions was the "Training of Trainers" initiative, which will provide specialized training for faculty members in several technical disciplines.

Under the program, the first group of participants is scheduled to undergo training in South Korea next October, while preparations for a second group will continue in a later phase.

Officials said the initiative is expected to enhance technical expertise, strengthen academic performance and facilitate the adoption of international best practices in technical education and vocational training.

The two sides also reviewed the outcomes of previous cooperation, which resulted in the introduction of seven technical diploma programs supported by KOICA.

The programs cover a range of disciplines, including automotive maintenance, welding, electronics, fashion technology, dental laboratory technology and interior design, in addition to other specialized fields designed to meet evolving labor market requirements and technological advancements.

Kim praised the level of cooperation between KOICA and the university, reaffirming the agency's commitment to supporting projects that contribute to the development of technical education and workforce skills.

She said continued collaboration would help prepare qualified graduates equipped with the knowledge and practical competencies needed to adapt to rapid changes in the labor market.

Al-Ajlouni reiterated the university's commitment to advancing technical and applied education through strategic international partnerships that support innovation, competitiveness and sustainable skills development.

//Petra// RZ