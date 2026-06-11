Inside Dakar In Saudi Arabia: Sara Price: Chasing Dakar Lands On Discovery And Discovery+ In MENA June 12

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – June 2026 – The Dakar Rally takes centre stage in Saudi Arabia in Sara Price: Chasing Dakar, a new three-part docuseries launching across MENA on discovery and discovery+ via OSN+ and stc tv from 12 June 2026.

Set against the vast deserts of the Kingdom, the series goes inside the 2026 Dakar Rally, where 317 teams faced an 8,000km route across sand, rock and extreme terrain, finishing in Yanbu after two weeks of racing.

Narrated by Gillian Anderson, the series follows American driver Sara Price, a 17-time national motocross champion, as she takes on Dakar with Defender Rally in her third attempt, alongside teammates Stéphane Peterhansel and Rokas Baciuška.

With cameras embedded throughout, Sara Price: Chasing Dakar focuses on the reality behind the race: early setbacks, high-stakes decisions and the relentless demands of competing in one of the world's toughest motorsport events, made even more defining by its setting in Saudi Arabia.

Across three 45-minute episodes, the series combines behind-the-scenes access, race action and personal moments, offering a closer look at what it really takes to get through Dakar, and why the rally continues to test even the most experienced drivers.

Don't miss Sara Price: Chasing Dakar, premiering on discovery on the 12of June, 21:55 KSA and discovery+ via OSN+ and stc tv from 12 June 2026, with new episodes released weekly.