J&K: Op Sherawali In Rajouri Enters 20Th Day, Forces Intensify Search

The ongoing counter-terrorism operation "Sherawali" in the forested areas of Dorimal in the Gambir Mughlan sector of Rajouri district has entered its 20th consecutive day, with security forces continuing intensive search and area domination exercises.

A joint team of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies is carrying out round-the-clock operations across dense forest terrain to track down and neutralise any remaining terrorist threats in the region.

Officials said troops are operating in difficult geographical conditions, conducting sustained day-and-night searches while maintaining heightened vigilance. Area domination patrols have also been intensified to ensure there is no movement of suspicious elements in the region.

Security arrangements at key locations and checkpoints have further been strengthened as part of the ongoing operation. Vehicles and individuals passing through strategic points are being thoroughly checked to prevent infiltration or logistical support to any underground network.

According to officials, the operation is being conducted in a coordinated manner with continuous monitoring of sensitive forest zones using available surveillance resources.

Community Support Sought for Peace

Security agencies remain focused on achieving the operational objectives while ensuring that residents are not inconvenienced. Locals in the surrounding areas have been urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security establishment.

Officials have also appealed for public cooperation, stating that community support plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the region. Security forces reiterated their commitment to sustaining pressure on terror elements and ensuring long-term peace in the Pir Panjal region. The operation continues with full determination as agencies remain hopeful of achieving decisive results in the coming days.

PoK Teenager Detained Near LoC

Earlier, Indian Army troops detained a 15-16-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Monday evening after he crossed the Line of Control in Poonch district. The teenager, identified as Javed Ali, son of Mohd Sharaz of Tetrinote, PoK, was intercepted around 7:45 pm near Salotri in the Haveli Tehsil. (ANI)

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