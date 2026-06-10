MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Join Comprehensive Healthcare Systems' Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on June 11

June 10, 2026 10:34 AM EDT | Source: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, today announced that it will participate in a RedChip Companies investor webinar scheduled for June 11, 2026 at 4:15 PM ET.

The exclusive event will feature Comprehensive Healthcare Systems CEO Chris Cosgrove, who will provide investors with an overview of the company's proprietary Novus 360 healthcare benefits administration platform and its role in modernizing benefits management for self-insured employers, labor unions, and third-party administrators.

Mr. Cosgrove will discuss how Comprehensive is leveraging automation, advanced data analytics, and AI-enabled solutions to streamline healthcare benefits administration, improve client outcomes, and drive operational efficiencies across its growing customer base.

In addition, Cosgrove will outline the company's recent expanding contract pipeline and strategy for scaling recurring SaaS revenue through both organic growth and targeted acquisitions. He will also share management's perspective on the significant market opportunity within the healthcare benefits administration sector, the company's path toward profitability, and key initiatives designed to create long-term shareholder value.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit:

Questions can be pre-submitted to ... or online during the live event.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC.

Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ...

Phone: 1-732-362-2010

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.