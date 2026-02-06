MCIT Signs Collaboration Deal With Pwc Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has signed a collaboration agreement with PwC Middle East on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026, aimed at supporting a selected group of startups through the provision of specialised advisory services that enhance their technological and operational readiness.

The agreement was signed by Faraj Abdullah, Director of the Digital Economy Department at MCIT, and Yazen Al Safi, Partner at PwC Middle East.

The collaboration focuses on delivering structured and practical assessments that enable startups to strengthen their technology foundations, improve go-to-market execution, enhance customer experience, and develop scalable operating models.

Under the agreement, MCIT and PwC Middle East will jointly identify participating startups and enable them to benefit from comprehensive assessments across key areas, including technology, customer experience, market strategy, and operating models, in addition to end-to-end customer journey evaluations.

Participating startups will receive prioritised recommendations and actionable roadmaps, supported by tailored reports and mentoring sessions focused on short-term improvements and medium-term growth plans.

This approach aims to strengthen operational readiness, support sustainable scaling, and enable the delivery of high-quality digital services in the State of Qatar.