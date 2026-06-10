T20 Mumbai League: Deshpande's Late Six Blitz After Ayaz 87 Helps Maratha Royals Seal Semis Spot

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Tushar Deshpande smashed three sixes in four balls to seal a semifinal berth for defending champions MSC Maratha Royals after their five-wicket win over Arcs Andheri in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Deshpande had earlier claimed 2-39 and, along with Irfan Umair (2-27) and Atharva Bhosale (2-35), helped Maratha Royals bundle out Arcs Andheri for 168 in 20 overs. In reply, Maratha Royals rode on a superb 87 by Ayaz Khan and late heroics by Deshpande romped to 170/5 in 18.2 overs to seal victory in what was a must-win match for them.

Chasing the modest target, the Royals were off to a poor start as they lost openers Sahil Jadhav (0) and Siddhesh Lad (9) cheaply and were tottering at 41/2. But Ayaz Ahmed Khan struck his maiden half-century in the T20 Mumbai League, rescuing the Maratha Royals from a difficult situation and taking them to safety. Khan shared a 62-run partnership in just 45 balls for the third wicket with Om Bangar (29), taking them into three figures when the latter was out.

Arjun Amit Dani (3) was out early, but Ayaz Khan found another willing partner in Maxwell David Swaminathan (18 off 16) as they shared a 44-run partnership for the fifth wicket,

Ayaz Khan was finally out for 87 off 49 balls, studded with seven fours and half a dozen sixes to keep the team in the chase. Deshpande then sealed the semi spot with his six-hitting heroics as he remained unbeaten on 20 off six balls.

Earlier, Musheer Ahmed Khan slammed a 36-ball 62, but Arcs Andheri lost wickets at regular intervals to some disciplined bowling by the Maratha Royals bowlers to reach 168 before being bowled out.

While Musheer kept one end going, Andheri lost Divyansh Saxena (2), Arjun Tendulkar (14), Pragnesh Kanpille (14), skipper Prasad Pawar (1), and Ayush Jethwa (3) cheaply as they reached 103/6 when Musheer got out.

Gaurav Jathar (22) and Moin Ahmed (28) ensured they reached a respectable total. For Maratha Royals, besides Deshpande, Irfan Umair and Atharva Bhosale, Swaminathan and Aditya Dhumal also claimed two wickets each.

On Thursday (June 11), Arcs Andheri will face Aakash Tigers MWS in the first semifinal, while North Mumbai Panthers will meet MSC Maratha Royals in the second semifinal.

Brief scores:

Arcs Andheri 168 all out in 20 overs (Musheer Khan 62, Moin Ahmed 28; Irfan Umair 2-27, Atharva Bhosale 2-35, Tushar Deshpande 2-39) lost to MSC Maratha Royals 170/5 in 18.2 overs (Ayaz Khan 87, Om Bangar 29, Tushar Deshpande 20 not out; Prasoon Angad Singh 3-26) by five wickets.