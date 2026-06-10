Tajikistan Calls For Stronger Regional Security Cooperation At CSTO Meeting
This is reflected in a statement by Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Meanwhile, the Tajik delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), held in Kazan, Russia, on June 10.
In the course of the meeting, heads of foreign ministries exchanged views on multilateral cooperation within the CSTO framework and discussed measures to respond to regional and international challenges and threats in the Organization's area of responsibility.
The ministers approved several decisions aimed at further strengthening the CSTO's activities and adopted joint statements on key international security issues.--
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