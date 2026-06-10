Timeero Launches Auto Clock-In/Out To Eliminate Missed Punches For Field Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Timeero's Auto Clock-In/Out automatically tracks time when crews arrive at and leave job sites, reducing payroll errors and administrative work

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timeero, a leader in GPS-based time and mileage tracking, has announced Auto Clock-In/Out, a new feature that uses geofencing technology to automatically track employee time when they arrive at and depart from job sites, without any manual work required on their end.

Why Automatic Clock-In and Out Matters

While GPS time tracking apps help field teams verify where and when work happened, most apps don't stop employees from forgetting to clock-in and out.

With automatic time tracking, employees no longer have to remember to clock-in/out or rely on their memory to recreate timesheets. As soon as crews enter the geofenced job site, Timeero begins tracking their time, no buttons to push or reminders needed.

Companies that use Auto Clock-In/Out to eliminate missed punches experience fewer payroll and compliance issues, less admin cleanup, and more accurate job costing.

"Missed clock-ins are one of those problems that seem small until you're dealing with them every pay period," said Barima Kwarteng, Founder and CEO of Timeero. "With Auto Clock-In/Out, time is captured the moment an employee walks onto a job site - no reminders, no follow-up, no guesswork. It's the kind of change that makes a real difference for teams managing field crews every day."

How Auto Clock-In/Out Works

Auto Clock-In/Out removes the need for manual time tracking by using geofencing technology to automatically track employee time.

Set up is simple.

Create a geofence around a job site using a circular or custom boundary.When a team member enters the geofence, Timeero automatically clocks them in.When they exit the geofence, Timeero automatically clocks them out.Hours are recorded instantly and added to the employee's timesheet.

The result is a complete, accurate time record for every shift - captured where and when work happens.

Built for the Industries That Need It Most

Auto Clock-In/Out is designed for field teams that work across multiple locations or where manual time tracking creates gaps.

A few examples of who benefits from Auto Clock-In/Out the most:



Construction - crews working across multiple job sites throughout the day can log hours automatically at each location without stopping work to clock-in/out

Home services - HVAC, plumbing, and electrical technicians with multiple residential appointments no longer need to remember to punch in between jobs

Property management - maintenance teams servicing multiple buildings can track the time worked at each property automatically, giving managers accurate site-level labor data Healthcare and home care - home health aides and caregivers can record visit times automatically, increasing payroll accuracy and compliance documentation

Availability

Auto Clock-In/Out is available now for Timeero customers. Visit Timeer to learn more or start a free tria today.

About Timeero

Timeero is a GPS-based time, mileage, and job tracking platform built for mobile and field-based teams. The platform helps businesses simplify time tracking, ensure labor compliance, and automate mileage reimbursement - all while improving accountability and payroll accuracy.

With features like Segmented Tracking, Route Replay, break compliance tools, and real-time visibility, Timeero empowers organizations to manage their teams with confidence and efficiency. Thousands of companies across industries such as construction, healthcare, and property management rely on Timeero to streamline field operations and reduce administrative overhead.

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CONTACT: Jessica Packard...