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Seoul Warns Iran Conflict Reinforces North Korea’s Nuclear Stance
(MENAFN) South Korea’s president Lee Jae Myung has suggested that recent regional conflicts are likely to further reduce the chances of North Korea abandoning its nuclear weapons program, according to reports from a recent interview.
Lee said that the outbreak of war involving Iran has made Pyongyang even more determined to maintain its nuclear arsenal.
"Following the (start of the) war in Iran, North Korea will be even less inclined to give up its arsenal," Lee said.
He also argued that US President Donald Trump’s "unique personality" could play a "very helpful" role in dealing with the North Korean issue, particularly under current global tensions.
North Korean authorities, meanwhile, continue to insist that their nuclear program is "non-negotiable," and have repeatedly described their nuclear status as "irreversible."
The conflict referenced by Lee began after the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with attacks against Israeli territory and US-aligned targets in the Gulf region. The escalation also led to the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire was later implemented on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan.
Lee also emphasized a broader security message, stating: "When it comes to the defense of our nation, we must take matters into our own hands," according to reports.
Lee said that the outbreak of war involving Iran has made Pyongyang even more determined to maintain its nuclear arsenal.
"Following the (start of the) war in Iran, North Korea will be even less inclined to give up its arsenal," Lee said.
He also argued that US President Donald Trump’s "unique personality" could play a "very helpful" role in dealing with the North Korean issue, particularly under current global tensions.
North Korean authorities, meanwhile, continue to insist that their nuclear program is "non-negotiable," and have repeatedly described their nuclear status as "irreversible."
The conflict referenced by Lee began after the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with attacks against Israeli territory and US-aligned targets in the Gulf region. The escalation also led to the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire was later implemented on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan.
Lee also emphasized a broader security message, stating: "When it comes to the defense of our nation, we must take matters into our own hands," according to reports.
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