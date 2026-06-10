Microsoft To Have Scalable Quantum Computer By 2029

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Microsoft has pulled forward its target date for building a practical quantum computer from 2033 to 202, crediting a major jump in chip performance. Zulfi Alam, Microsoft's VP for quantum, announced the new target last week alongside the launch of Majorana , the follow-on to Majorana 1.

Microsoft's news arrived in a week of broad quantum activity. Quantinuum, which emerged from Honeywell, listed on the Nasdaq and raised $1.68 billion. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) published a revised product roadmap, setting its sights on a commercial fault-tolerant quantum system by 2032, and JPMorgan Chase also announced it would team up with AMD and...

Read More>>

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.