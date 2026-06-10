India Global Leader In Digital Transactions Under PM Modi: Punjab BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 10 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Wednesday said India has emerged as a global leader in digital transactions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Marking PM Modi's completion of 12 years of service to the nation, Dhillon paid obeisance at a gurdwara and offered prayers for the continued well-being, prosperity and success of the Prime Minister, the country, Punjab and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the occasion, he offered an ardas (prayer) for the continued well-being, prosperity, and success of PM Modi, the nation, Punjab, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking on the occasion, Dhillon said under the visionary leadership and strong governance of PM Modi, India has reached new heights on the global stage. He said an extensive network of highways, expressways, and airports has been developed across the country. Alongside the modernisation of Indian Railways, advanced high-speed trains such as the Vande Bharat Express have been introduced.

He said India has emerged as a global leader in digital transactions. By expanding internet connectivity and digital services to even the remotest villages, the government has made the lives of ordinary citizens more convenient and accessible.

Dhillon highlighted that the BJP government under PM Modi facilitated the development of the Kartarpur Corridor, exempted langar services from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate long-pending cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. As a result, several key accused were convicted. In addition, affected families were provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each.

He also noted that in honour of the unparalleled sacrifice of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the Government of India initiated the annual observance of Veer Bal Diwas on December 26.

Dhillon said the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, the 350th Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh and the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur were celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm at the national and international levels.

He further said welfare initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat have directly benefited millions of poor and underprivileged families.

Dhillon expressed confidence that under the capable leadership and guidance of PM Modi, India will continue to set new benchmarks of development.