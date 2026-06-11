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Trump Predicts ‘Total Victory’ Over Iran Within Two Weeks Amid Escalating Tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has said the United States could achieve what he described as “total victory” over Iran within two weeks, claiming Tehran is prepared to make major concessions, according to reports.
His comments came shortly after a temporary pause in intense fighting between Iran and Israel following a sharp escalation in hostilities. Earlier, Iran had declared an end to its attacks on Israel but warned it would respond with “crushing” force if Israeli military operations in Lebanon continued.
The latest cycle of violence followed Israeli strikes on Beirut despite ceasefire arrangements, which triggered Iranian missile responses toward northern Israel and subsequent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian positions, according to reports.
Speaking during a tele-rally, Trump said the US was “winning that battle” and suggested a breakthrough would soon lead to a formal declaration of “total victory,” which he said would also result in falling oil prices.
He also claimed Iranian officials were seeking a “very good deal” and were prepared to make significant commitments, including assurances related to nuclear weapons development, according to reports.
However, Trump has made repeated predictions in recent months that a deal or breakthrough with Iran was imminent, though no agreement has yet been reached.
Reports have also suggested that US policymakers are weighing possible military options alongside diplomatic efforts, including naval pressure strategies in the region.
His comments came shortly after a temporary pause in intense fighting between Iran and Israel following a sharp escalation in hostilities. Earlier, Iran had declared an end to its attacks on Israel but warned it would respond with “crushing” force if Israeli military operations in Lebanon continued.
The latest cycle of violence followed Israeli strikes on Beirut despite ceasefire arrangements, which triggered Iranian missile responses toward northern Israel and subsequent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian positions, according to reports.
Speaking during a tele-rally, Trump said the US was “winning that battle” and suggested a breakthrough would soon lead to a formal declaration of “total victory,” which he said would also result in falling oil prices.
He also claimed Iranian officials were seeking a “very good deal” and were prepared to make significant commitments, including assurances related to nuclear weapons development, according to reports.
However, Trump has made repeated predictions in recent months that a deal or breakthrough with Iran was imminent, though no agreement has yet been reached.
Reports have also suggested that US policymakers are weighing possible military options alongside diplomatic efforts, including naval pressure strategies in the region.
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