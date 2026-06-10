Iran Will Have To Pay The Price: Trump

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 10 (IANS) President Donald Trump on Wednesday signalled further US military action against Iran, saying Tehran would“have to pay the price” after what he described as the downing of a US military helicopter, while insisting that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Speaking at the White House after signing the Secure America Act, Trump said the United States had already launched retaliatory strikes and would continue its response.

“Well, we're going to be attacking them and attacking them very hard,” Trump said when asked about a social media post in which he warned that Iran would face consequences.

Asked whether that meant a resumption of bombing operations, Trump replied:“Yeah, well, we are - based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that.”

The President said Iran had initially denied responsibility for the attack before later acknowledging it.

“At first, they said they didn't do it, then they admitted they did it,” he said.

Trump said two US personnel survived the incident and praised what he described as a dramatic rescue operation.

“The two men, fortunately, are OK. But an amazing rescue,” he said.

“I've been working with Iran for a number of months, and they should sign the deal; it's a good deal,” Trump said.“It doesn't give them the right to have a nuclear weapon; in fact, it totally prohibits them from ever having a nuclear weapon.”

He expressed frustration over the pace of negotiations, saying Tehran was delaying a final agreement.

“We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers,” Trump said.

The President contrasted the proposed agreement with the 2015 nuclear accord negotiated during the Obama administration.

“The Obama deal, JCPoA, one of the worst - one of the dumbest documents I've ever seen,” Trump said.

In comments likely to draw attention in South Asia, Trump also referenced India and Pakistan while discussing efforts to persuade Iran to reach an agreement.

“I gave them a break at the request of Pakistan; the field marshal and the prime minister of Pakistan are great,” Trump said.“

He added that Pakistani leaders remained engaged in encouraging Iran to accept a deal.

“They're close to Iran, and they worked - and they still are working on trying them to do what's right,” Trump said.

Trump also left open the possibility of additional military strikes against Iranian infrastructure.

Asked whether he was considering attacks on Iranian power plants or bridges, he replied:“I'm not going to say that to you, but I can do that.”

“Iran very simply cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't,” he said.

For India, developments in the Gulf remain closely watched because of the region's importance to energy supplies, trade routes and the large Indian diaspora living and working across West Asia. Any escalation involving Iran could affect regional stability and global energy markets.