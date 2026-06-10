Bengal: Complaint Filed Against Ex-Minister For Making 'Provocative' Statements

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) Former state minister Firhad Hakim on Wednesday found himself in trouble after a complaint was filed against him at Bidhannagar South Police Station in Kolkata's Salt Lake area for allegedly making obscene and disrespectful comments towards women.

According to the complainant, Hakim made the comments one and a half years ago, when he also made remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker named Sanjay Payra filed the complaint on Wednesday, demanding Hakim's arrest.

Payra said after filing the complaint:“The then Municipal Minister Firhad Hakim called women as property at a Trinamool meeting in Sandeshkhali on November 7, 2024, and insulted the Prime Minister with sarcastic remarks. We have that video. I came to this police station that day to file a complaint, but the police did not take it. Today, in light of that, I have filed a fresh complaint against the former municipal minister.”

The BJP worker also alleged that Hakim made religiously provocative remarks.“Again, on July 3, 2024, Firhad made religiously provocative remarks at a government function. He was the municipal minister at that time. We came to this police station then, but they did not register a complaint. I have filed a complaint today regarding this. I demand his arrest for religious division and provocative remarks,” he said.

Praising the change in the role of the police after the change of government in the state, Payra added,“Earlier, Mamata's police would not take our complaints, but complaints were made against the BJP. Now the police are working in an unbiased manner.”

Following the change of government in the state, various allegations are emerging against Trinamool leaders. Several have been arrested. A complaint has also been filed against Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Now there is a demand for Hakim's arrest. It remains to be seen what action the police will take in view of the allegations.